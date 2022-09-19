An ATV involved in a “multi rotation rollover” crash at Big Dune Recreation Area on Sunday. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 25-year-old man lost his arm in a rollover ATV crash on Sunday, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

The “multi rotation rollover” happened on the largest dune at Big Dune Recreation Area on BLM land in the Amargosa Valley, about 110 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Two Mercy air ambulances responded to the scene, according to the NCSO Facebook page.

The man’s arm was amputated, according to NCSO. Another male broke his leg in several places. “Injuries are said to be critical,” the sheriff’s office reported.

A call to the Bureau of Land Management for additional information was not immediately answered.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue, Amargosa Fire, Beatty Ambulance and NCSO deputies responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.