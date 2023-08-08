BULLHEAD CITY (KLAS) — The Bullhead City School District and Mohave County Department of Public Health announced a testing schedule for students who may have been exposed to an active tuberculosis case at an elementary school last spring.

According to a release from the BCSD, an individual tested positive for tuberculosis on Aug. 1. The testing is for students and employees who may have been exposed from March through June in the 2022-2023 school year at Diamondback Elementary School.

Testing will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 starting at 9 a.m. at the elementary school, located at 2550 Tesota Way in Bullhead City.

The release stated that parents or guardians must either be present or provide a consent form for minors to be tested. Family members who do not attend the school will not be tested at Friday’s clinic.

The schedule for testing is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Current fifth graders at Bullhead City Middle School

10:00 a.m. Current fourth graders at Diamondback Elementary School

11:00 a.m. Current third graders at Diamondback Elementary School

12:00 p.m. Diamondback, BCSD, Chartwells, and other employees

1:00 p.m. Current second graders at Diamondback Elementary School

2:00 p.m. Current first graders at Diamondback Elementary School

3:00 p.m. Those unable to come during scheduled blocks

Parents with students in more than one grade may test during the same time slot. There is no charge for the tests. Only those who test positive will be notified by the MCDPH after the results have been read on Monday, Aug. 14.

The release stated that the individual who tested positive has not been on or near any BCSD campus this school year, which began on July 31.

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria resulting in an infection that typically affects the lungs. A person must have close contact with the infected person for a substantial length of time in order to contract TB. TB infection and disease can be cured with medication.

More information about Tuberculosis and its treatment can be found on the CDC website. Those with questions can also call the MCDPH at 928-718-4932.