Arizona Officials: Las Vegas woman ‘considered armed and dangerous’ after shooting, robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities in Flagstaff, Arizona are searching for a Las Vegas woman they describe as being “armed and dangerous” after a victim reported being robbed and shot at an apartment complex.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December, 3, a victim, identified as Marquise Ellan told police he had met a 22-year-old woman by the name of Lilly Beeler on Instagram

The two then met at a rental property where they had been staying since Friday.

Ellan says he was sleeping on the couch when he was awakened by a gunshot.

He tells police he was shot at twice by Beeler before she demanded property and money.

The handgun she is accused of using is described as a silver and pink semiautomatic gun.

Ellan tells police he hid upstairs until Beeler left the residence.

Beeler is accused of taking money, laptops, shoes, and jewelry from the residence before leaving in Lyft vehicle.

Lilly Beeler/Courtesy: Coconino Co. Sheriff’s Office

Police say she was last seen being dropped off on Woodlands Village Boulevard in Flagstaff.

She is reported to be from the Las Vegas area and was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt, blue jeans, red shoes, and carrying a black Nike gym bag.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in this matter.

Anyone who has any information about the location of Lilly Beeler is asked to call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111, or call the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 774-4523.