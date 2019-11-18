Arizona motorcyclist dies after crash on SR 163

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Department of Public Safety says a 71-year-old Arizona motorcyclist died after a crash on State Route 163 earlier this month. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The motorcyclist, Harry James Matthies, was traveling eastbound on SR 163, approaching Clark County Mile Marker 12 when he, for unknown reasons, drifted across the paved median and into a westbound lane in the path of a Honda Pilot.
The two vehicles collided head on, resulting in the death of Matthies. People in the Honda Pilot sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
This incident marks the Nevada Highway Patrol, Southern Command’s 47th fatal crash, resulting in 49 fatalities for 2019.