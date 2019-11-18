Arizona motorcyclist dies after crash on SR 163

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Department of Public Safety says a 71-year-old Arizona motorcyclist died after a crash on State Route 163 earlier this month. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The motorcyclist, Harry James Matthies, was traveling eastbound on SR 163, approaching Clark County Mile Marker 12 when he, for unknown reasons, drifted across the paved median and into a westbound lane in the path of a Honda Pilot.

Courtesy: Nevada Dept of Public Safety

The two vehicles collided head on, resulting in the death of Matthies. People in the Honda Pilot sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Courtesy: Nevada Dept of Public Safety

This incident marks the Nevada Highway Patrol, Southern Command’s 47th fatal crash, resulting in 49 fatalities for 2019.