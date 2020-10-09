Arizona man pleads guilty in 2018 sex assault at Fort Mohave reservation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Arizona man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he sexually assaulted a woman on the Fort Mohave Indian Reservation in Laughlin.

Richard Hernandez, 25, of Fort Mohave, Ariz., pleaded guilty before US District Judge Richard Boulware II to one count of aggravated sexual abuse, according to a news release from the US Attoney’s office.

Sentencing is scheduled on Jan. 14.

According to court documents, Hernandez hit a woman with his fists to coerce her to engage in a sexual act on Sept. 24, 2018. The victim suffered multiple facial cuts and bruises, ear pain, bleeding to the head, and loss of consciousness with a concussion. She was treated at a hospital.

Hernandez faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. The sentencing of a defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Native American women have experienced unacceptably high rates of violence, including sexual assaults and physical attacks,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “Our office will continue supporting and working closely with our tribal partners to bring perpetrators to justice, and increase public safety at all tribal communities within our district.”

The FBI and Fort Mohave Tribal Police Department cooperated in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bianca Pucci and Penelope Brady are prosecuting the case.