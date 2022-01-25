Arizona man indicted on murder charges after 1-year-old dies at UMC in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 27-year-old Arizona man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 1-year-old child in early January.

Nikko Demitri McLachlan of Fort Mohave, Arizona, a community on the Colorado River south of Laughlin, is the child’s mother’s boyfriend, according to information posted on the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

When deputies responded to a Jan. 7 call, they found the 1-year-old not breathing. McLachlan was giving CPR to the child, along with a neighbor who was trying to help. The child was taken to a medical center in Fort Mohave before being flown to UMC Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas.

The child died on Jan. 10 at UMC. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office informed investigators that the child died due to an extensive brain injury and indicated it was non-accidental.

McLachlan was arrested Jan. 13 and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

The Mohave County Grand Jury indicted McLachlan on Jan. 20 on charges of first-degree murder per domestic violence, second-degree murder per domestic violence and child abuse per domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing.