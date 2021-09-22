Arizona man identified in single-vehicle fatal crash early Saturday in Laughlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 33-year-old Arizona man died in a crash in Laughlin early Saturday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Daniel Raybern Lindemann of Phoenix was identified Wednesday by NHP as the man who died in the single-vehicle crash.

Lindemann was driving a blue 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup northbound on Casino Drive when he failed to stop where the road ended at State Route 163, also known as Laughlin Highway.

The front of the pickup struck a concrete barrier on the north side of the intersection.

Lindemann was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona, where he died of injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased.

The crash was one of four fatal crashes investigated by NHP late Friday and early Saturday.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 58th fatal crash resulting in 67 fatalities for 2021.