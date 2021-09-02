Arizona man faces trial in US95 crash that killed 3 in March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Arizona man will stand trial for the deaths of an Idaho couple and a 12-year-old girl killed in a March 27 crash near Scotty’s Junction on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County.

Tyler Kennedy, 33, faces five counts of DUI causing death or substantial injury and five counts of reckless driving causing death or substantial injury, according to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Durmeier, 39, his fiancée Lauren Starcevich, 38, and Durmeier’s 12-year-old daughter, Georgia Durmeier, all died in the crash. Two other children were seriously injured.

The family was traveling from their hometown in Idaho to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon for a family vacation.

Kennedy could face a sentence of two to 20 years for each DUI conviction and one to six years for each reckless driving conviction.

He is scheduled to appear before Tonopah District Court Judge Robert Lane on Oct. 19.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said witnesses from as far away as Arkansas and Oregon came back to testify, “and in many cases had to relive painful memories.”