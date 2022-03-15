LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Arizona man entered guilty pleas Tuesday in a head-on DUI crash that killed three people a year ago on U.S. 95 near Scotty’s Junction.

Tyler Kennedy, 33, faces a possible 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of DUI causing death in the March 27, 2021, crash that killed Michael Durmeier, 39, his fiancée Lauren Starcevich, 38, and his daughter Georgia Durmeier, 12, all of Victor, Idaho. Two other children survived the crash, but were seriously injured. The family was on the way to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon for spring break.

The crash, just north of Beatty, landed Kennedy in a Nye County jail cell, but he briefly escaped in October when he was assigned to a rehabilitation center in Clark County. He cut his ankle monitor and walked away from the Westcare Harris Springs rehab center on Harris Springs Road just off Kyle Canyon Road in the Mt. Charleston area.

Shortly after his escape, he returned to the facility for shelter from the cold.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are shown with Tyler Kennedy, who was apprehended after a manhunt that lasted nearly 36 hours after he left a rehabilitation center on Saturday. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

“This was an unspeakable tragedy and we can only hope that this resolution brings some closure to the families and sends a strong message that DUI causing injury on our Nye County highways is disgraceful and comes with the harshest penalties,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said.

“This was a tough case because the blood draw was after the two-hour window for presuming intoxication but my Chief Deputy and I put a lot of time into this and were able to build a very strong case,” Arabia said.

Kennedy was charged with having fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash. “If you drive while drunk or high, you could kill someone, and if you live you’ll face decades in prison,” Arabia said. “The message? Just. Don’t. Do it.”

(Photo: Nevada State Police)

Kennedy will be sentenced in Tonopah District Court Department 2 on July 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Each count is a category ‘B’ felony punishable by 2-20 years imprisonment with a possible maximum of 8-20 years per count under Nevada law, which does not permit murder charges on a DUI. The District Court will decide whether to run the sentences consecutively or concurrently. Kennedy is not eligible for probation.

He was originally charged with five counts of DUI causing death or substantial injury and five counts of reckless driving causing death or substantial injury.