Arizona man dies in Sunday crash southwest of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 47-year-old Arizona man was killed in a crash on Sunday on Interstate 15 near Jean, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Mike Carrillo Jr. died in a single-vehicle crash at about 10 p.m. as he drove southbound on I-15 near mile marker 17 southwest of Las Vegas.

NHP said Carrillo, of Glendale, Ariz., died at the scene.

The silver Mercedes Benz CLK500 sedan he was driving drifted through the right paved shoulder and entered the desert, striking an embankment, NHP said.

The death marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s ninth fatal crash resulting in 11 fatalities for 2021.