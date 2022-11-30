LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man on charges of arson and burglary after a suspect burglarized a home and set it on fire in Yucca, Arizona, the office announced Wednesday.

Keith Wilson, 37, is accused of breaking into a residence and starting a fire while the homeowner was away.

Deputies were called to the reported burglary in the 19000 block of Gun Smoke Drive on Nov. 17 after the homeowner told them he was out of town but neighbors had noticed the break-in, the sheriff’s office said.

No suspects were found at the time, but deputies saw “obvious signs” of a break-in, the office said.

The next day, deputies were contacted about the home again after neighbors noticed it was on fire. Firefighters reported that “the house, garage, and an RV” were fully engulfed in flames, according to the office.

Detectives identified Wilson as a suspect in the burglary and contacted him on Nov. 28, where he denied any knowledge of the incident.

Wilson consented for detectives to walk around his property, where they saw two vehicles that were caught on a surveillance camera outside of the burglarized home and property that had been reported as stolen.

In a second interview with detectives, Wilson admitted his involvement in the burglary but denied any involvement in the arson, the office said.

He was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

Police are still investigating the incident.