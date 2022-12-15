Robert Hoenshell Jr. is accused of shooting and killing his roommate after an argument over a microwave. (Mohave Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KLAS) — A 73-year-old Arizona man allegedly shot and killed his roommate over a microwave, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Hoenshell Jr. was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of 73-year-old Everett Yates.

Both men had an argument at their home in the 3100 block of McConnico Road in Golden Valley the day before the shooting over a damaged microwave, according to police.

The next day, Hoenshell allegedly shot Yates in his sleep, police said.

“During interviews, Robert made statements about his involvement, indicating that he shot Everett while he was sleeping,” a post from the sheriff’s office said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.