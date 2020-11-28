Arizona DPS releases more details on trooper-involved shooting with alleged suspects in deadly Henderson shooting

LA PAZ COUNTY, Arizona (KLAS) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) has released additional details on the trooper-involved shooting that involved the alleged suspects in a deadly Henderson shooting early Thanksgiving.

In the Henderson incident, a 22-year-old man died and several others were injured in random shootings across the city.

On Nov. 26, authorities say AZDPS received reports of suspects in a dark-colored car shooting at vehicles along SR 95 around 8:48 a.m. This occurred near Parker, Arizona.

Dispatchers provided descriptions of the suspects and vehicle, as well as their direction of travel, to nearby troopers. According to a news release, the descriptions matched an “attempt-to-locate” authorities received earlier regarding the deadly Henderson incident.

AZDPS says a trooper observed the suspect vehicle on SR 72 near milepost 31. As he closed in on the car, it drove off the roadway and rolled, eventually resting on its hood. The suspects remained inside the vehicle.

A sergeant and the trooper performed a high-risk stop on the vehicle. They then verbally commanded the suspects to exit.

The news release reports one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the sergeant, prompting him and the trooper to fire their service weapons. One suspect was hit.

In the end, authorities removed the suspects from the vehicle. Troopers also found several handguns at the scene and inside the car.

The suspects were identified as follows:

Shawn McDonnell, 30

Christopher McDonnell, 28

Kayleigh Lewis, 25

All three suspects were transported to the hospital. Shawn was transported for serious but non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and Christopher for injuries sustained in the rollover.

Lewis was transported for unknown injuries and later booked into the La Paz County Jail.

AZDPS detectives and the AZDPS Mohave County Criminal Targeting Unit are investigating the trooper-involved shooting. They are also working with Henderson Police, who say the suspects and vehicle descriptions match those of the ones allegedly involved in the deadly shooting at the 7-Eleven.