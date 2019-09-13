Arizona Diamondbacks apparently discussed relocation to Las Vegas

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Archie Bradley (25) celebrates with catcher Alex Avila, left, after the final out of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to legal documents dated in August of last year, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Economic and Urban Development Department of Las Vegas met to discuss confidential information, which is assumed to be relocation of the Diamondbacks.

The documents show the two sides discussed “the evaluation or pursuit of certain mutually beneficial opportunities, the parties may disclose valuable proprietary information to each other relating to their respective operations and businesses.”

The confidential nature of the discussion does not lend many details, and at this time it’s unclear how far talks advanced between the two sides.