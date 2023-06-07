JOB FAIR text written in an office notebook on a wooden table. Business concept.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona Charlie’s Decatur will be holding a job fair for its new Italian restaurant, River Rock Pizza & Pasta, which will open later in the summer.

The job fair will be held at 740 S. Decatur Boulevard on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located on the second floor across from the bingo room.

The job fair will include on-the-spot hiring. Applicants should be 18 or older for cook and busser positions, and 21 or older for all other positions.

Job openings include:

Specialty Room Manager

Specialty Room Assistant Manager

Specialty Room Host-Cashier

Specialty Room Lead Cook

Specialty Room Pastry Cook-Full Time/Part Time

Specialty Room Food Server-Full Time/Part Time

Specialty Room Busser-Runner-Full Time/Part Time

Benefits will include competitive pay with paid time off, company-paid meals, a benefits package for full-time team members, career development, and team member discounts at Golden Entertainment’s restaurants and attractions.

Interested applicants can apply on the Golden Entertainment career website.