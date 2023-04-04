LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is teaming up with Paws for the Cause to host a microchipping event where pet owners can bring their furry friends to get microchipped for free.

The event will be held in the Arizona Charlie’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is located at 740 South Decatur Boulevard.

Veterinarians from the Veterinary Centers of America will be available to implant the microchips, which will be provided by The Animal Foundation.

The Animal Foundation will also be collecting new or gently used blankets to help warm and comfort pets who are up for adoption.

Anyone who brings in a pet to be microchipped or donates a blanket will get an Arizona Charlie’s logo pet leash. The “Cow Mobile” ice cream truck will be serving Ben ‘n Jerry’s ice cream, with all proceeds going to The Animal Foundation.

According to Paws for the Cause, microchipping is the safest and most effective way to help recover pets if they become lost.