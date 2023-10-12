LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Friday the 13th, Arizona Charlie’s will be hosting a 24-hour bingo marathon with giveaways and prizes.

According to a release, the bingo marathon will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, and will go through 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Both Arizona Charlie’s locations will host bingo sessions every odd hour for 24 hours with “exciting prizes” and a grand prize of $1,000.

The release stated that during the bingo marathon, any player who hits bingo on B13 will win their share of $500 in free slot play. All guests with a $4 buy-in will receive an electronic drawing entry for the chance to win one of the grand prizes.

The first-place winner will receive $1,000 cash. Second place will get $500 in free slot play with third place receiving $100 in bingo free play. Fourth and fifth-place winners will receive mystery prizes. The drawing will take place during the final session at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., guests who play back-to-back sessions will receive a free electronic rainbow. Between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., mystery prizes will also be awarded to players.

The two Arizona Charlie’s are located at 740 S. Decatur Boulevard and 4757 Boulder Highway.