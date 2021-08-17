Arizona authorities seek information after body ID’d through DNA investigation

A photo of Kimberly Jones, left, and an image reconstructed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, right. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Human remains found in the Arizona desert in 2016 have been identified through a DNA investigation, according to the Mohave County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office.

The body was identified as 18-year-old Kimberly Rena Jones in July of 2021, nearly five years after her death.

Now the sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information about Jones to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312.

The investigation is ongoing.

The remains were found on Sept. 28, 2016, in a ravine in the White Hills area east of Highway 93, between Kingman and Las Vegas.

The 5-year-old cold case initially got no response from the public when a composite sketch of the victim was released. A missing persons report in San Bernardino, California, was not filed until sometime in 2017, according to investigators. Mohave County was not notified of Jones’ disappearance.

The investigation was assigned to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit in February of last year.

“We would like extend our sincerest gratitude to the community that came together to pay for and attend her funeral services in Kingman in January of 2020,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.