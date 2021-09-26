Aristocrat Gaming to host job fair Monday and Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Like to play casino games? Well, you can be a part of the company that makes many of the popular games on the market.

Aristocrat Gaming is holding a job fair on Sept. 27 and 28 for up to 50 positions at its manufacturing facility on 3300 Birtcher Drive near Dean Martin and Post Road.

Positions are available for material handlers and assemblers.

The job fair takes place:

Monday, September 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

September 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Candidates should bring their resumes to the event. Aristocrat hiring managers will be on hand to conduct Interviews and make job offers.

Health and safety guidelines will be followed. Properly worn face masks are required, and interview candidates must complete a brief health questionnaire before entry.

Pay begins at $15 an hour and in addition to benefits like their no-cost medical, dental, and vision plan starting on the first day of hire, a 401K match up to 4 percent, 12 weeks of 100 percent paid maternity leave, adoption, and surrogacy reimbursement program, and gender reassignment benefits.

Candidates must be able to obtain and maintain Nevada Gaming Registration.

View current openings and learn more on their website.