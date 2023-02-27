LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a community full of casinos, one of the largest manufacturers of gaming machines announced a partnership becoming an official partner for the upcoming F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Aristocrat Gaming is now the ‘Official Slot Machines Partner’ of the F1 race, coming to the Las Vegas Strip on November 16-18, 2023.

This is not the first time Aristocrat has partnered with professional sports as it is also working with the NFL and other sports entities. This fall Aristocrat said it will debut NFL-themed slot machines.

“Las Vegas is widely known for world-class entertainment, hospitality experiences and slot gaming, which is why we are thrilled to be the official slot machines of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Mark Wadley, Chief Marketing Officer of Aristocrat Gaming. “This event will be like no other and we look forward to inviting interested F1 fans to play our great lineup of entertaining slot games that match the excitement on the track.”