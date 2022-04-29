HENDERSON (KLAS) — Aristocrat Gaming has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in Henderson. This will be in addition to its two building campus in Summerlin on the west side of the Las Vegas valley.

Aristocrat is currently known for making high-tech slot machines under some recognizable titles such as Buffalo, Dragon Link, and FarmVille.

April 29, 2020 – Aristocrat Gaming breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Aristocrat Gaming)

April 29, 2020 – Aristocrat Gaming breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Aristocrat Gaming)

April 29, 2020 – Aristocrat Gaming breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Aristocrat Gaming)

April 29, 2020 – Aristocrat Gaming breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Aristocrat Gaming)

April 29, 2020 – Aristocrat Gaming breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Aristocrat Gaming)

April 29, 2020 – Aristocrat Gaming breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Aristocrat Gaming)

April 29, 2020 – Aristocrat Gaming breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Aristocrat Gaming)

April 29, 2020 – Aristocrat Gaming breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Aristocrat Gaming)

“We are thrilled to build our new manufacturing facility in Henderson as we continue to refine our efficiencies and provide the best product,” Aristocrat President of Americas and EMEA Tommy O’Brien said during the ceremony Friday. “We have complete confidence that our team members will use this new facility to its full capacity to create the best experience for our customers for years to come.”

The new facility is located at 3571 Volunteer Blvd in Henderson. It will be more than 250,000 square-feet and be home to large scale production and office space.

Aristocrat is looking to hire people and those position can be found on it’s career opportunities site.