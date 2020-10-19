Aria opens Din Tai Fung restaurant, famous for it’s soup dumplings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aria is spicing things up with a new Taiwanese restaurant known for its legendary dumplings.

While some restaurants have struggled to stay open during the pandemic, Din Tai Fung is opening its first restaurant in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 19.

The restaurant first opened in Taiwan around 1970 to sell its steamed buns, or soup dumplings. It’s estimated that Din Tai Fung will make about 10,000 soup dumplings daily in Las Vegas.

It’s replacing Aria Cafe, a 5,580 square foot location, that was once the largest 24-hour cafe on the Las Vegas Strip.