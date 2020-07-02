Aria, Mandalay Bay reopen ahead of holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More casinos and resorts are re-opening as we head towards the holiday weekend. While this is good for the economy, it’s also prompting concern from some.

The Aria welcomed back guests to the sounds of cheers and clapping.

Guests were greeted by the new lobby installation, “Dandelion Forest,” accompanied by a large American flag for this weekend.

“It’s one of the best hotels that I like here, so we’re excited to be here,” said Kayla McBrayer, visiting from Toledo.

“We have some excellent business on the books,” said Andy Meese, vide president of hotel operations. “A lot of guests will be arriving so we’re ready for a very busy weekend.”

Mandalay Bay also opened its doors, with many people heading to the casino floor.

The Ghazarian family drove in from Los Angeles, excited to be back on the strip.

“It’s nice that its finally opening up again and hopefully it can get back to its glory soon,” said Annie Ghazarian.

Both properties are reminding visitors there are safety guidelines in place, such as mandatory masks.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility,” Meese said. “All of our employees are wearing masks. They’re all responsible for making sure we social distance guests, and that we follow all health and safety protocols as we reopen.”

Mandalay Bay and Aria join several other reopened MGM Properties, including the Delano which opened Wednesday.

Right now rooms on The Strip are going for varying prices. On Expedia, rooms are listed from 80 to over 200 dollars.