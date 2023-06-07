LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after he was allegedly shot by his brother during an argument last week, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, June 1 just before 9 p.m., dispatch received a call from a woman in the 5300 block of Willow in Littlefield, AZ, stating that her neighbor, who had visible gunshot wounds, had arrived on her property saying he had been shot.

The man claimed his brother had shot him after an argument. He then shot his brother in return and fled to the neighbor’s house, according to MCSO.

The victim was brought to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The other man involved was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.