Argument over smoking turns into shooting in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shots were fired Sunday night in an argument between Pahrump roommates that escalated when the victim saw his tools were being stolen, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Marcino, 21, faces charges of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Juan Burgos, 21, Justin Gensler, 22, and Nathan Boliew, 22, face charges of conspiracy to commit grand larceny. All the men are from Pahrump.

Police were called to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Marne Court, where the victim told them he had argued with his roommate about smoking cigarettes inside the residence. When the roommate left with his friends, the victim locked them out, he told officers.

When he saw the men taking tools out of his house through a window, he got a gun and went to confront them. One of the men pointed two guns in his face, he told officers.

The victim then fired two shots and the men fled in separate vehicles.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the matter.