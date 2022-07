LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument over the ownership of a dog turned violent when a man beat a woman during the dispute.

The incident took place at a dog park inside Silverado Ranch Park just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Both the man and woman made claims the 70-pound shepherd belonged to them. Police said the man attacked the woman during the argument, prompting bystanders to step in.

Arriving officers arrested the man, and were then able to determine the woman was the rightful owner of the dog.