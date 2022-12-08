LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Southern California men are facing charges for allegedly trying to kill a man in the parking lot of a topless Las Vegas club following an argument over a handshake, according to the arrest report.

Samuel Velardez, 20, and Jessie Gonzalez, 46, are both facing the following charges:

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm

Battery by strangulation

Conspiracy to commit murder.

The two men are accused of stabbing Joshua Smith during a fight on Nov. 30 around 5 a.m. in the parking lot of Deja vu Showgirls on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Smith was taken by a friend to Valley Hospital where he was treated for three stab wounds. court documents said he refused to discuss the fight with police.

An employee of the club told police he overheard a verbal fight between Gonzales and Smith about a handshake as the club was closing. The employee said Gonzales didn’t want Smith to touch him. According to the report, he also said Gonzalez and Velardez were father and son.

When both groups of men left the business, a physical fight started. According to the report, surveillance video showed Gonzalez fighting with Smith and Velardez joining in on the fight. “Smith was on his stomach during the entire attack and limited ability to defend himself and stop the attack.”

Velardez placed him in an arm bar hold while Gonzalez pulled an object from his pants pocket and stabbed Smith in his right side and then placed him in a rear choke hold that lasted more than two minutes, the arrest report said.

According to the documents, it was determined the two men worked as a team to commit a crime that could have killed Smith.

Both men are due back in court on Jan. 12, 2023.