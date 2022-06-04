LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A verbal argument between three people has left one person dead, and another hospitalized.

On Friday, just after 9:30 p.m., Metro police responded to reports of a shooting near the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive. According to police, arriving officers located a man lying in a back alley with a gunshot wound, which medical personnel later announced deceased.

Police say the second victim self-transported to Sunrise Hospital with a gunshot wound and has suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by police revealed that the two victims were in a verbal argument with an unidentified Hispanic man. During the argument, the unidentified man pulled out a gun and shot the two suspects before fleeing on foot, police say.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.