LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beyhive! Get ready to tip tip tip on hardwood floors as you step into the electrifying world of Beyoncé ahead of her Las Vegas shows for her Renaissance World Tour.

Illuminarium After Dark will be hosting a Beyoncé theme night featuring a live DJ on Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26.

Fans of the musician can get into formation as the dance floor comes alive with a dynamic display of lights, colors, and “mesmerizing projections” of the Grammy Award-winning artist’s most dazzling performances.

The event is open to all ages and will begin at 8:30 p.m. and the last admission will be one hour before closing. Tickets start at $25 for locals and $35 for non-locals.

Those over the age of 21 can get drunk in love and enjoy Beyoncé-inspired cocktails or a late-night bite. Mocktails will also be available to those under 21.