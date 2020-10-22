AREA15 hosts Halloween activities for all ages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AREA15, the new immersive entertainment and art complex in Las Vegas, is inviting guests to don their scariest and most creative costumes this Halloween for a weekend full of spirited festivities for all ages.

Also, getting into the holiday spirit is AREA15’s newest tenant to open its doors, Rocket Fizz. The nationwide soda pop and candy shop will be making its grand entrance at AREA15 on Halloween weekend.

It opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, Rocket Fizz will be handing out complimentary pieces of taffy candy to all visitors in costume who stop by their shop.

A schedule of Halloween events follows:

ScAREA15

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30 Time: 4 p.m. to midnight Early entry is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family-friendly festivities. Late entry is from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. geared toward adults, but open to all ages.

4 p.m. to midnight Cost: Early Entry is $5; children 10 years old and younger are free. Late Entry is a $15 cover charge for all ages.

Early Entry is $5; children 10 years old and younger are free. Late Entry is a $15 cover charge for all ages. Description: Guests can channel their favorite B-movie horror flick and come dressed to kill for a Friday night of devilish fun and bewitching thrills. ScAREA15 will deliver a witch’s brew of socially distanced candy shoots, ghostly performances inside The Portal, scariest costume contests, prizes and more. Also available: cash bar potion stations and food for purchase from The Beast Pop-up by Todd English.

Future Carnival

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Early entry is from 4 to 7 p.m. for family-friendly festivities. Late entry is from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. geared towards adults but open to all ages.

4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Cost: Early Entry is $5; children 10 years old and younger are free. Late Entry is a $25 cover charge for all ages.

Early Entry is $5; children 10 years old and younger are free. Late Entry is a $25 cover charge for all ages. Description: Fly into Future Carnival will be part costume bash and part trippy transformation. Guests are invited to come dressed in their best intergalactic looks and celebrate Halloween among acrobats, stilt walkers, fortune tellers, candy shoots, prizes and galaxy games. Guests will enjoy live performances inside The Portal, intergalactic costume contests, and more. Also available: cash bar potion stations and food for purchase from The Beast Pop-up by Todd English.

Space is limited. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time to guarantee entry. Walk-ups are available based off capacity.

Reservation does not guarantee immediate entry. Face masks are required for all employees and guests.