AREA15 hosts first blood drive amid nationwide blood shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AREA15 got things rolling this weekend to address the nation’s blood shortage.

On Sunday, they hosted a special donate and skate event where all donors received a free ticket to its ElectroRoll pop-up roller rink.

Blood banks are still facing critical shortages during the pandemic, and organizers say events like these are a fun way to help fight the shortage.

AREA15 hosts blood drive on Sunday, Feb. 21.

“With the impact of COVID-19 on the blood supply, we’ve had to cancel thousands of blood drives, and so, right now is a very important time to maintain the blood supply for hospital patients in need… especially during COVID-19 and the pandemic and also with the extreme weather conditions around the country… many have not donated due to these circumstances,” said Brittany Estrella, communications manager for Vitalant.

