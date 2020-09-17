AREA15 entertainment complex opens Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AREA15, a massive new entertainment and retail complex, will open its doors to the public Thursday night.

The immersive playground is located just off the Las Vegas Strip, near Desert Inn Road and I-15 and features art installations, food and drinks in a unique setting.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and there is no entry fee but reservations must be made at this link. masks and temperature checks are part of the safety protocols.

The complex is opening in phases with more experiences opening in the coming months. The anchor tenant, Meow Wolf will officially open in early 2021.