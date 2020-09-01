AREA15 entertainment complex opens Sept. 17 — registration required

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AREA15 will open on Sept. 17, the first phase of a “rolling opening” plan that will continue into early next year.

The art and entertainment complex will require pre-registration to control capacity as part of COVID-19 precautions to ensure a safe environment.

With 12 experiences ready for the opening, organizers are expecting high interest for the “immersive activations, monumental art installations, socially-distanced events, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars, eateries and much more,” according to a news release announcing the opening.

Art Island at AREA15. (Photo: Peter Ruprecht)

“We set out to design something that has never been built before: a vast bunker to house the burgeoning experience economy” said Michael Beneville, Founding Partner and Chief Creative Officer, AREA15.

“By creating and curating best-in-class experiences and partnering with immersive artists and makers at the vanguard of this movement, we have witnessed our vision come to life. This project embodies unbound innovation and creativity, and this opening will be the first step towards something truly magical. Come curious and leave different!”

(Photo: Laurent Velasquez)

The complex has been drawing attention as travelers on Interstate 15 have watched it develop at 3215 S. Rancho Dr., south of Palace Station.

The 12 experiences ready for the opening:

Art Island – The first-ever permanent gallery for large-scale, commercially available, festival-inspired artwork.

– The first-ever permanent gallery for large-scale, commercially available, festival-inspired artwork. Birdly Virtual Reality Experience – Birdly mimics every aspect of the avian experience, from prehistoric worlds to a futuristic racing game.

– Birdly mimics every aspect of the avian experience, from prehistoric worlds to a futuristic racing game. Emack & Bolios – Boston-based company featuring ice cream, yogurt, homemade fudge and chocolate, micro-brewed sodas and vegan selections.

– Boston-based company featuring ice cream, yogurt, homemade fudge and chocolate, micro-brewed sodas and vegan selections. Gallerie 360 inside The Portal – Audio and visual experience inside AREA15’s 360-degree projection mapped room.

inside The Portal – Audio and visual experience inside AREA15’s 360-degree projection mapped room. Haley’s Comet – Created by Walltopia, Haley’s Comet is the first indoor, electric dual-track suspension ride in the United States.

– Created by Walltopia, Haley’s Comet is the first indoor, electric dual-track suspension ride in the United States. Oddwood – A lounge built around an ever-changing, nearly 23-foot-high Japanese maple tree built by Color + Light.

– A lounge built around an ever-changing, nearly 23-foot-high Japanese maple tree built by Color + Light. Sanctuary by Ibuku Design Studio – A tranquil place to gather, rest and reflect.

by Ibuku Design Studio – A tranquil place to gather, rest and reflect. Shogyo Mujo by Bart Kresa Studio and Joshua Harker – An interactive, 12-foot tall skull covered in 3D projection mapping and synched to music.

by Bart Kresa Studio and Joshua Harker – An interactive, 12-foot tall skull covered in 3D projection mapping and synched to music. The Beast Pop-up Food Experience – AREA15’s outdoor event space, A-Lot, will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind outdoor dining experience.

– AREA15’s outdoor event space, A-Lot, will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind outdoor dining experience. The SPINE – The backbone tying everything together, The SPINE provides an ever-changing corridor filled with one-of-a-kind art installations and food and beverage offerings.

– The backbone tying everything together, The SPINE provides an ever-changing corridor filled with one-of-a-kind art installations and food and beverage offerings. Valyrian Steel by Henry Chang Design – A kinetic art car that is part Mad Max, part Mars Rover.

by Henry Chang Design – A kinetic art car that is part Mad Max, part Mars Rover. Wild Muse Boutique – A unique retail bazaar with eco-friendly health and wellness products from both local and global creators.

Plans for the rolling opening will culminate in early 2021 with the debut of Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart.