AREA15 announces September event list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AREA15, the immersive art, event, and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, has released a list of new festivals, events, and entertainment taking place in September.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Simp City Featuring R&B Artist Bryson Tiller

Friday, Sept. 3, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Location: A-Lot and The Portal

Tickets start at $40

Simp City is Las Vegas’ hottest R&B music event, creating the atmosphere of a club and concert all in one. The show includes a special appearance by Bryson Tiller and DJ sets by Jazlyn Rich, DJ Five, and DJ Mell Starr. Guests are encouraged to come ready to dance, sing and feel the energy while they create a lifelong memory at AREA15. The show will feature classic throwbacks of the 90s, 2000s, and timeless R&B music. This event is 21+ only.

Sin City Hearts Festival

Saturday, Sept. 4, doors open at 9 p.m.

Location: A-Lot

Tickets are $20 for ages 21 and older and $25 for ages 18-20

After a three-year hiatus, the art and music festival Sin City Hearts returns, inviting EDM fans to dance under the stars at AREA15’s dynamic outdoor event space, A-Lot. The 18-and-older festival features a curated lineup of renowned and up-and-coming DJs, including Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porky, and special guests.

Guests can bust out their festival gear and party under the stars among glowing robots, stilt walkers, and other roaming performers, while exploring their creative side with psychedelic arts and crafts and more. This event is 18+.

ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

Life is Beautiful Presents Gorgon City Olympia Tour

Thursday, Sept. 16, doors open at 9 p.m.; the show starts at 10 p.m.

Location: A-Lot

Tickets are $25 for ages 21 and older and $30 for ages 18-20. VIP tables are also available throughout the weekend

Kicking off a music-filled weekend at AREA15 is Gorgon City, the UK duo consisting of Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott, who will get the party started with their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals. Gorgon City has developed a huge international presence, garnering more than 676 million combined streams to date, and playing to enormous crowds of dedicated fans around the world.

Daytime Stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Samsung Galaxy at AREA15

Saturday, Sept. 18, doors open at 10 a.m.; the show starts at 11 a.m.

Location: A-Lot

Now in its 11th year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas featuring today’s biggest names across an array of genres and formats. This year, the festival’s epic two-day lineup includes the Daytime Stage at AREA15 and will feature performances by:

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Saweetie

All Time Low

24kGoldn

Russell Dickerson

YUNGBLUD

Gabby Barrett

Tate McRae

Conan Gray

Addison Rae

AREA15 Anniversary Celebration

AREA15 is celebrating its first anniversary with the AREA15 Get-A-Way Giveaway. Guests from around the US can enter to win a grand prize of a trip for two to Las Vegas including two round-trip flights, hotel accommodations, and the ultimate AREA15 experience with two tickets to Birdly, Brainstorm, Haley’s Comet, Museum Fiasco, and Wink World, two drinks at Oddwood Bar, a $75 credit to The Beast by Todd English, two tickets for rising, and two tickets to an original AREA15 show or DJ event.

From Sept. 1 to 15, in conjunction with the grand prize giveaway, AREA15 will host 15 Daze of Give-A-Waze across its social media channels.

Sunflowers & Rosé: A Guided Painting Experience

Sept. 9, 4 to 6 p.m.

$60 per person

Guests will explore their own creative side by following along with expert art instructor Kim Bavington for a two-and-a-half-hour Van Gogh-inspired painting session inside Sanctuary. “Sunflowers & Rosé” includes a guided painting tutorial, one glass of rosé or one mimosa per person, followed by a showing of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience — plus beautiful, handmade painting guests can take home with them. This event is recommended for ages 12 and older. Alcoholic beverages will only be served to participants 21 years of age or older with a valid ID.

ENTRY PASS REQUIRED

Beginning September, AREA 15 guests will be required to obtain a free entry pass to enter the venue.

One Entry Pass per group is required.

Entry pass is not required if guest has purchased tickets to an AREA15 or tenant experience or event.

Entry Pass does not include access to any ticketed experiences, rides, events or activations. Experiences, rides, events and activations are sold separately.

A cover charge is required on Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 10 p.m. Cover charge is $15 at the door and $10 if booked in advance.

VIP PACKAGES

AREA15 also offers customized and curated experiences for groups of six to 18 people.

Packages allow groups to explore, experience, eat and drink their way through AREA15. This package is recommended for those celebrating a special occasion.

VIP Group Package tickets are $150 per person with a six-person minimum. Each person will receive:

Expedited entry into AREA15

A VIP host to escort the group throughout the night

A reserved table inside The Sanctuary

Entry into Museum Fiasco

Entry into “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite”

Two drinks per person

A family-style dinner at The Beast by Todd English

Swag bag from Wild Muse Boutique

DAILY HOURS OF OPERATION

AREA15 hours of operation are as follows:

Monday – Thursday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sundays 10 a.m. to midnight

Admission to AREA15 is limited to guests ages 21 and older after 10 p.m. every day. For more information on each of these events, please visit the AREA 15 website.