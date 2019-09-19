Area 51 Celebration starts tonight at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Area 51 Celebration in downtown Las Vegas starts Thursday evening. This event was started by Matty Roberts who launched the Storm Area 51 Facebook page as a joke.

He was initially involved in Alien Stock which is taking place in Rachel, Nevada but is now suing the owner of the Little A’ Le’ Inn saying there isn’t enough infrastructure to host the weekend events.

Roberts partnered with Las Vegas Downtown Events for the Area 51 Celebration which is also sponsored by Bud Light which has created limited-edition Area 51 beers.

There will be music and lots of alien-themed products at the event. The party is free but you must be 21 years old to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m. Here is a link with additional information. People are asked to RSVP to the event.