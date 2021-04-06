Area 15’s ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ digitally brings the artist’s paintings to life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The internationally-renowned “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” made its Las Vegas debut at Area 15 Tuesday. The immersive experience brings the works of the acclaimed Dutch post-impressionist artist to life in a 360-degree projected environment.

“It’s a 21st-century portal into a 19th-century masterpiece,” said Michael Beneville, the chief creative officer of Area 15. “It’s 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings brought to life digitally so that they move and transform and shape.”

The show takes place in Area 15’s PORTAL, a projection-mapped room designed for such performances. Vincent Van Gogh’s sketches and paintings move and change on the room’s walls and floor throughout the 35-minute show. The digital art is also accented with text and voiceover quotes from the artist and from his many letters to his brother Theo.

General admission guests can enjoy lounge or table seating to view the show and receive drink service. Those who purchase a VIP ticket can take part in a virtual reality experience that involves taking a walk with Van Gogh through the village of Arles, France, which inspired some of his works.

“It’s kind of lovely to think that thousands of people, millions of people across the world all enjoy his art, but now we’re seeing it in this new way,” Beneville said.

“Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” has toured in Asia and Europe and will also be featured in 10 other U.S. cities throughout 2021, with Las Vegas being the first. The event runs at Area 15 through July 5th.

Showtimes are Sundays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $35, and kids are $19, with an extra $10 for the optional VR headset.

