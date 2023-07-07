LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Swifties! “I Can See You” dancing through the night, making “Sparks Fly,” at a Las Vegas drop party for the new album.

Illuminarium After Dark will be hosting an “unforgettable celebration” in honor of Taylor Swift’s latest release, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

On Friday, July 7, the day of the album’s release, guests can be “Enchanted” by the captivating world of Taylor Swift with immersive entertainment where the dance floor will “come alive” with projections of Taylor Swift and her most iconic performances to tell “The Story of Us.”

The event will begin at 8 p.m. and go on until Midnight. Tickets start at $25 for locals and $35 for non-locals. Different packages are available for groups and for those wishing to add a specialty Swift-inspired cocktail.

For those under 21, Swift-Inspired “mocktails” will also be available. The website lists them as two for $13.

Tickets can be purchased on the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) event website.

The website invites you to “get ready to embark on a night of pure joy and enchantment that will leave you with memories to treasure forever.”

The event will be open to all ages. The last admission will be 1 hour before closing.

Don’t be a “Foolish One,” and make sure you get tickets for what is sure to be a “Timeless” night. I don’t know about you, but I already have “Mine,” so let’s get back together and make the night “Ours.”