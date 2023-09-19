LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One of the Las Vegas valley’s newest entertainment attractions is looking to expand.

The owners of Area 15 requested a cannabis consumption lounge license at Tuesday’s Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board meeting.

The board had many questions such as how owners would keep it separate from children.

Area 15 is known as an immersive entertainment and events center with a collection of art, shopping, and dining, according to its website. It is located near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

During the board meeting, a conditional license was approved which would allow Area 15 to develop space where the lounge could be located. Final approval for the license is still pending.