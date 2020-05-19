Area 15 experts offer virtual commencement address for 2020 graduates

LAS VEGAS (May 18, 2020) – AREA15, the experiential entertainment complex opening this summer in Las Vegas, is sharing a piece of practical and inspiring commencement advice for the graduating class of 2020 in a playful, extraterrestrial-themed video.

Produced by Chris Wink, AREA15 director of content, the video features Hilly and Nilly, two aliens quarantined in the Nevada desert. The duo offers graduating seniors empowering tips for how to navigate life after graduation and how to make the most of their newfound accomplishment.

“We wanted to give the graduating class of 2020 a shoutout that we understand this graduation isn’t conventional, but it’s still a pivotal and exciting time,” Wink says. “We hope our quarantine experts offer levity and encouragement to get out there and celebrate!”

Area 15 says Nate and Hila, a philosophical, comedic, sex-ed, and eco-science hip-hop duo based in New York City, created the song and video exclusively for AREA15.