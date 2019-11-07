Are You ‘Tough As Nails?’ Nationwide casting call for new show to stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attention Vegas valley residents: A new competition series is coming to TV, and the producers are looking for contestants right here in our area. “Tough as Nails” is hosting one of its nationwide open casting calls on Nov. 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.

“Tough As Nails” is about hardworking people who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. They will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the “Tough as Nails” winner is named.

The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes, and will celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty.

Phil Keoghan the host and executive producer of “The Amazing Race,” is also the host of the show.