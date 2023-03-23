LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taylor Swift fans lined up at 6:00 a.m. Thursday, hoping to snag some merchandise from the highly anticipated Eras Tour set to rock at Alligient Stadium over the weekend.

A few fans lined up early Thursday morning, but if the turnstiles are any indication, officials expect many more as the day progresses. But some fans are saying “Don’t Blame Me” for not letting long lines get in the way of their “Wildest Dreams.”

Paul Contreras and Leslie Ceron say they have been “Swifties” nearly their whole lives and could not resist getting to the venue early after reports from the Glendale tour stop indicated that merchandise might be hard to come by at the Las Vegas show.

“I need the merch,” said Contreras. “Anything for Taylor.”

The gear, which is previewed on Swift’s website, varies from $45 for a t-shirt, $90 for a crewneck.

“I’m trying to get the gray quarter zip,” said Ceron. “I thought it was so cute.”

Ceron said she is in line to get some merch that she spied online and some gear for her sister, who couldn’t make it to the early morning line.

“Nine-year-old me is so excited right now,” said Ceron. “She looks so gorgeous in all the TikToks I’ve seen.”

The tour became embroiled in controversy in November, with ticket vendor Ticketmaster experiencing technical errors causing the company to cancel public ticket sales due to “insufficient supply.”

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour is set to bow Friday at Allegiant Stadium, with a second show set for Saturday.

The Eras Tour Early Merch Day lasts until 7 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Lot B.

If you’re planning on getting in line for the early merch, make sure you’re prepared to wait in what could be a long line. Are you “…Ready For It?”