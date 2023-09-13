LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Swifties! Do you and 39 friends want to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in theaters, but can’t find 40 seats together? Cinemark knows this struggle All Too Well, and now has a way for your whole group to see the film in Style.

Cinemark Holdings announced Wednesday that fans can now reserve an entire auditorium for the ultimate Enchanted theater experience of “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour.”

According to a release from the company, private “Swiftie Parties” are available for fans who hope to live out their Wildest Dreams at Cinemark theaters across the U.S.

Participating Las Vegas locations include:

Cinemark Century Sam’s Town

Cinemark Cinedome Henderson

Cinemark Century South Point

Cinemark Century Orleans

Cinemark Century Suncoast

Cinemark Century Santa Fe Station

“We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer, said.

The private Swiftie parties are on sale now for up to 40 fans for $800, plus taxes and fees where applicable. For forty people, this comes out to $20 per person.

Cinemark loyalty members will also be able to enter the Private Swiftie Party Sweepstakes for a chance to win their own private viewing of the concert film.

“We are wonderstruck by this event’s sensational ticket sales and are thrilled to add a new era to our fan-favorite Private Watch Parties with our Private Swiftie Parties,” Fearing said. “Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade.”

Private showings for the concert can be purchased on the Cinemark website. Private showing dates are available starting on Oct. 19.