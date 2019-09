LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to get ready for flu season, and one local organization is making it easy with a convenient one-stop-shop.

Southwest Medical Associates is hosting its annual drive-thru flu shot clinic this weekend. On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, folks can get a quick-and-easy flu shot on Tenaya near Mountain View Hospital.

What’s even better? No appointment is needed. Kids must be six months or older to receive a shot.

Costs will vary depending on your insurance co-pay.