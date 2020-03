LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Being in the midst of a worldwide pandemic is causing anxiety for some. People are being asked to work from home, avoid unnecessary outings and practice social distancing.

Marriage and family therapist Geri Smith talked with 8 News Now about some positive ways to deal with stress and anxiety. She has a therapy dog named Courage who helps a lot of people cope.

Smith and her dog, Courage, make frequent posts on Instagram and encourage you to follow them for some stress relief.