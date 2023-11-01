LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is asking for feedback from parents and guardians as it opens its annual Districtwide survey.

The survey, intended to provide information for the District and schools regarding progress made toward CCSD priorities, is available between now and Friday, Dec. 15.

The survey is also intended to further improve CCSD schools and increase parent and guardian engagement.

According to a release from CCSD, parental involvement and school safety are just two of the many topics at the center of this year’s survey. The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete, the release said.

The survey will contain school-specific questions, so parents and guardians should either select the name of the school or enter their child’s student ID number and birth date into the survey.

According to a release, survey responses will not be able to be linked to any student, parent or guardian, or staff member.

Parents and guardians who wish to take the survey can find it on the CCSD survey website. It is available in both English and Spanish.

Any questions or concerns can be addressed by calling CCSD’s Assessment, Accountability, Research, and School Improvement Division at 702-799-1041, option 4.