LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you buy eggs, you have definitely noticed the price has increased significantly, and at some stores, you can’t even find them.

With an egg shortage nationwide, that shortage is impacting local businesses.

It’s a big challenge for Jill Shlesinger, owner of Starburst Parlor, the only keto bakery in Las Vegas.

“I literally said the other day, are the chickens on strike? Because why can’t I get eggs?” Shlesinger said.

Because Shlesinger caters to a specific group of customers, like those with celiac disease and diabetes, she said every ingredient is crucial.

“It literally puts our whole production to a halt, because everything we’re baking daily has eggs in it,” Shlesinger explained.

Vice President of the Retail Association of Nevada Bryan Wachter cited ongoing supply chain issues and new government regulations, which will remove caged eggs from the market by 2023. This was passed in Nevada legislation last year.

“Eggs are a commodity, so they are traded based on how much supply and demand of what’s currently in the market, so we have a decrease in supply and an increase in demand, especially as folks are looking for ways to reduce the impact of inflation on their budget,” Wachter said.

Additionally, the spread of avian flu is impacting all bird populations. The USDA reported that the U.S. has lost one million hen-laying eggs.

“So, to be able to replace that many hens and get them back into the supply chain, that’s what is really needed to kind of stop the shortage,” Wachter added. “We are seeing the price… it’s starting to fluctuate. It’s down a little bit to where it was in the peak of September, so we’re seeing that kind of move as certain bouts of flu go through certain populations, but until we can start replacing those bird populations, I’m afraid this is going to be something that’s going to be with us for a while.

Shlesinger said she has faced food shortages in the past before and is hoping for the best.

“I’m literally calling upon any store possible, even a local grocery store, to get as many eggs as we can from them because I have to keep providing my service,” she said. “We’ll make it through the great egg loss of 2022.”