Are CBD-infused massages living up to the hype?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drinks, snacks, oils, and even cosmetics: These are just some of the things CBD has been popping up in everywhere around the country. The latest wellness trend is derived from cannabis but doesn’t contain THC, the chemical that gets you high.

According to CBS News, cannabidiol is being marketed as the answer for all kinds of health problems. A growing number of spas across the U.S. are adding CBD-infused massages to their list of services.

“CBD is great for relieving inflammation and pain, and it’s also good for relaxation and reduction of anxiety and stress,” Demetri Travlos, a massage therapist at Chillhouse in New York City, told CBS News.

But experts say the CBD trend is taking off faster than the science can keep up.

