Are buffets open in Las Vegas? Yes, some

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cousin Eddie said it best: “I’ll have some of that there yella … and don’t you get cheap on me, ya hear?”

The memorable line from Randy Quaid in “Vegas Vacation” was a poke at Las Vegas buffets.

But that was the old days … decades before COVID-19 protocols, reservations, gourmet selections and limited hours.

So if you’re fond of “the yella” — likely, macaroni and cheese, something with eggs or scalloped potatoes, or … we don’t really know what that was — you’re probably out of luck this year.

But there are a dozen choices out there waiting to delight you for the holidays, with buffets at many of the major Strip hotels up and running since early summer.

The king of all “best buffet” lists, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, headlines the list. “It’s like having your pick of nine high-end restaurants in one location,” according to Caesars. It’s a tourist attraction in itself, and it has a price to match — $75 per person.

We have assembled a list of possibilities for you, but some of the buffets still don’t have specifics for Christmas Day menus. And it’s a good idea to check about reservations. With limited choices, there’s a chance these buffets could be booked well ahead of time. Most say walk-ins are fine, but if they do take reservations, they may be full by the time you arrive.

Most — but not all — of the buffets are on the Strip. Most will offer discounts to player’s card members. Some resorts do not offer their prices online, and prices can change. The listings below should give you a general idea about what to expect.

Station Casinos did not respond to a request for information about any plans to reopen buffets at the popular locals casinos.