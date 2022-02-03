Arbor View, Mojave top CCSD’s report for COVID-19 cases; 2 middle schools now over 100 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases at Arbor View High School and Mojave High School continue to top the numbers reported in the Clark County School District, and two middle schools are now over 100 cases, according to CCSD.

Total cases reported by the school district will likely hit the 20,000 mark in the next few days.

Arbor View’s 256 cases are the highest in the district, with Mojave right behind at 253 cases. The biggest jump in cases over the past week came at Cimarron-Memorial High School, 42 additional cases. That school now has a total of 190 cases.

Mike O’Callahan Middle School in the northwest valley and Thurman White Academy in the south valley are both reporting more than 100 total cases since July. COVID-19 cases at O’Callahan have increased by 18 over the past week.

Numbers below are taken from the Clark County School District’s dashboard, which updates daily. The number after each school indicates the cumulative total of cases at each school since July. The dashboard combines cases for students, teachers and staff for each school. Generally, student cases make up 70% of each total, and the remaining 30% of cases involve teachers and staff.

High Schools (Top 20)

Arbor View High School — 256 Mojave High School — 253 Centennial High School — 223 Spring Valley High School — 215 Desert Oasis High School — 204 Shadow Ridge High School — 196 Liberty High School — 193 Clark High School — 191 Cimarron-Memorial High School — 190 Rancho High School — 190 Legacy High School — 188 Basic Academy of International Studies — 181 Desert Pines High School — 181 Durango High School — 177 Las Vegas High School — 177 Green Valley High School — 176 Foothill High School — 172 Canyon Springs High School — 169 Coronado High School — 167 Sierra Vista High School — 166

(See the Clark County School District dashboard here.)

Middle Schools (Top 10)

Mike O’Callaghan Middle School — 103 Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts (Middle School) — 102 Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School — 98 Lied Middle School — 92 Del E. Webb Middle School — 88 Hyde Park Middle School — 86 Brian & Teri Cram Middle School — 82 Ralph Cadwallader Middle School — 79 Bob Miller Middle School — 79 Walter Johnson Junior High School — 76

Elementary Schools (Top 10)

Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School — 88 Henry & Evelyn Bozarth Elementary School — 82 Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School — 81 Beverly Mathis Elementary School — 78 Elise Wolff Elementary School — 71 Clarence Piggott Elementary School — 62 Frank Lamping Elementary School — 61 Betsy Rhodes Elementary School — 60 Jan Jones-Blackhurst Elementary School — 59 Aldean Comito Ries Elementary School — 57

West Preparatory Academy — also known as Charles West Middle School — operates classes for all grade levels. A total of 84 cases have been reported there.