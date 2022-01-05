Arbor View at top of CCSD COVID-19 list; cases growing at middle, elementary schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four high schools in the Las Vegas valley are now reporting more than 100 cases of COVID-19, with Arbor View High School leading at 126 cases. That’s up 30 cases since Dec. 29.

Data from Tuesday — the day before students returned from winter break — shows cases at middle schools have been growing, too. Clifford O. (Pete) Findlay Middle School is up to 49 cases, and three other middle schools are above 40 cases.

At elementary schools, the numbers are lower, with two schools at 36 cases: Betsy Rhodes Elementary and Nate Mack Elementary.

Overall, Clark County schools have reported 8,374 positive tests for COVID-19 since CCSD began tracking cases on a dashboard that the public can view anytime. Of that total, 5,540 are students. The rest are teachers, staff and central office staff.

The numbers of cases are cumulative totals since July 1, 2021. Totals are expected to grow rapidly due to the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Below are the top five elementary and middle schools, and the top 20 high schools. Totals for each school include students, teachers and staff. CCSD does not provide information that gives student totals for each school.

Elementary schools

Betsy Rhodes Elementary School – 36 Nate Mack Elementary School – 36 Beverly Mathis Elementary School – 34 D.L. Dusty Dickens Elementary School – 31 Berkeley Bunker Elementary School – 29

Middle schools

Clifford O. (Pete) Findlay Middle School – 49 Ralph Cadwallader Middle School – 45 Thurman White Academy of the Performing Arts (middle school) – 42 Lied Middle School – 41 Brian & Teri Cram Middle School – 39 Del E. Webb Middle School – 39

High schools

Arbor View High School – 126 Mojave High School – 115 Foothill High School – 101 Centennial High School – 100 Shadow Ridge High School – 95 Durango High School – 94 Desert Oasis High School – 92 Rancho High School – 89 Liberty High School – 86 Basic Academy of International Studies – 83 Cimarron-Memorial High School – 77 Chaparral High School – 72 Green Valley High School – 71 Moapa Valley High School – 71 Clark High School – 70 Las Vegas High School – 69 Legacy High School – 68 Desert Pines High School – 67 Sierra Vista High School – 66 Coronado High School – 66

Data is based on internally confirmed and self-reported COVID-19 positive lab results (both PCR and rapid are included).